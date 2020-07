Senior Moment......

The top image is my garage brick wall.

The bottom one is........my garage brick wall!



Ever have those moments when you wander into an editing program (Affinity in my case) and find a button you have never tried before that has a variety of drop down options and you click on a series of things, with no knowledge of where you are, where you have been or how you got there?



Well, this is where it landed!



No idea how but I quite like it.



Now where did I leave my car keys?