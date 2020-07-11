Juxtaposition

These clouds summed up how I feel right now.



Encouraging conversations about Teenager's Watersports Instructor course were on track for him to return to complete this month and a sailing course hubby is booked on was looking extremely promising.



Then the latest lots of guidelines and regulations came out and it all changed. So neither can happen just yet in the light of what's possible.



Usually, I am a sunny person and can find the bright side and just plod on. Yesterday, I found myself inexplicably sad. "Hope deferred makes the heart sick" it says in the book of Proverbs. You realise your hopes were high and you thought you knew what was going on and there seemed to be a future again, only for it all to defer and feel like we are back to limbo land. "New Normal" is not for me. I'm waiting for the real one, but I will have to be patient.



I know I am not alone and the reason for saying this? If you feel disoriented, out of kilter, sad or struggling, you need to know you are not alone. At times like this, I go for the five minute rule. Some days, I can't face the whole day, some days even one hour seems a challenge. But I can always do five minutes. Then another five minutes. And that way, we get there in the end.



Hope will return. Today, I just feel like this picture. The bright has been encroached on by another storm cloud and it's just feeling a wee bit tougher at the moment. Like this cloud, it will pass. I shall hold on. I can do it. And so can you.