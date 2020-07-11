Previous
Next
Juxtaposition by casablanca
Photo 1199

Juxtaposition

These clouds summed up how I feel right now.

Encouraging conversations about Teenager's Watersports Instructor course were on track for him to return to complete this month and a sailing course hubby is booked on was looking extremely promising.

Then the latest lots of guidelines and regulations came out and it all changed. So neither can happen just yet in the light of what's possible.

Usually, I am a sunny person and can find the bright side and just plod on. Yesterday, I found myself inexplicably sad. "Hope deferred makes the heart sick" it says in the book of Proverbs. You realise your hopes were high and you thought you knew what was going on and there seemed to be a future again, only for it all to defer and feel like we are back to limbo land. "New Normal" is not for me. I'm waiting for the real one, but I will have to be patient.

I know I am not alone and the reason for saying this? If you feel disoriented, out of kilter, sad or struggling, you need to know you are not alone. At times like this, I go for the five minute rule. Some days, I can't face the whole day, some days even one hour seems a challenge. But I can always do five minutes. Then another five minutes. And that way, we get there in the end.

Hope will return. Today, I just feel like this picture. The bright has been encroached on by another storm cloud and it's just feeling a wee bit tougher at the moment. Like this cloud, it will pass. I shall hold on. I can do it. And so can you.
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
328% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
This is just how I feel at the moment, stuck at home after my third surgery, still in pain, all bruised, feeling bored and frustrated. I might try your 5 minute rule
July 11th, 2020  
FBailey ace
So sorry you're feeling so low. Good philosophy to adopt. Am going to try to embrace the down to appreciate the up, which I often take for granted
July 11th, 2020  
Newbank Lass ace
I remember reading a blog about a lady who coped after a bereavement by just 'doing the next thing, be that cooking tea, doing the washing, going for a walk, getting dressed, going to bed'. I have found that helpful in other challenging seasons of life. Keep going. 5 minutes at a time.
July 11th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I like your 5 minute challenge - its like being glad of one thing at one time. Keep strong and keep safe, Ms C!
July 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise