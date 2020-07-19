Or as I would say in England, keyring! This is for Chris' Keychain Kablooza which Kathy @kjarn told me about.
She suggested photographing your keychain as they are fun and an insight into people's lives. I actually have several. I used to keep all my keys together on one bunch, but my boys accused me of rattling like a jailer so I moved to having different bunches for different things.
This one was bought for me by my son many years ago in Austria and it contains pink gemstones set in the silver that catch the light.
On the back it reads "Kraft der Steine." That literally means "the power of the stones," the name of the company that makes it. I'm not into stones meaning things particularly, but I thought it was very pretty and it's lasted a long time.