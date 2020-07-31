Previous
Memory Lane: New Zealand by casablanca
Memory Lane: New Zealand

Following on from yesterday's memories of our trips while we lived in Australia for six months, we travelled home to England in the November via 10 days in New Zealand.  Had to be done as we were already that side of the globe!

We spent just a couple of days on the North Island, having flown into Auckland and visited the amazing landscape of Rotorua.

After that, we flew to the South Island and hired a car from Queenstown.  Loved every place we visited.  Hiking some of the mountains, only saw the glaciers from a distance, so next time!  Took a boat across the lake at Te Anau to the glow worm caves, which were amazing.  My personal favourite lake of the few we saw.  Took the traditional boat trip at Milford Sound to see the teeny penguins, dolphins, fjords and to drink fresh water pouring from a waterfall into a bucket on the bow of the boat.

Far too much to see to do the islands justice in such a short time and I now have friends in the Coromandel Peninsula and up at the Bay of Islands as well as a few other places, so a return visit would be nice sometime.  A beautiful place and lovely warm people.  Loved the Maori traditional music too - so warm and luscious and full of harmony, reminiscent of islands like Fiji.

A long way to go.......but worth it when you get there.
31st July 2020

Casablanca

Kathy A ace
Another fabulous collage of another beautiful country. I really like New Zealand too
July 31st, 2020  
julia ace
Well that is a great advertisement to visit our country after things open up again ..We kiwi's are doing our best to explore our own back yard.. to help save the tourist spots..
July 31st, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Lovely photos of a great choice of destinations here. You will realise the South has so much to see. We so enjoy visiting these places again and again.
July 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
