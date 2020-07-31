Memory Lane: New Zealand

Following on from yesterday's memories of our trips while we lived in Australia for six months, we travelled home to England in the November via 10 days in New Zealand. Had to be done as we were already that side of the globe!



We spent just a couple of days on the North Island, having flown into Auckland and visited the amazing landscape of Rotorua.



After that, we flew to the South Island and hired a car from Queenstown. Loved every place we visited. Hiking some of the mountains, only saw the glaciers from a distance, so next time! Took a boat across the lake at Te Anau to the glow worm caves, which were amazing. My personal favourite lake of the few we saw. Took the traditional boat trip at Milford Sound to see the teeny penguins, dolphins, fjords and to drink fresh water pouring from a waterfall into a bucket on the bow of the boat.



Far too much to see to do the islands justice in such a short time and I now have friends in the Coromandel Peninsula and up at the Bay of Islands as well as a few other places, so a return visit would be nice sometime. A beautiful place and lovely warm people. Loved the Maori traditional music too - so warm and luscious and full of harmony, reminiscent of islands like Fiji.



A long way to go.......but worth it when you get there.