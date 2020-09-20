Sign up
Photo 1270
The eyes have it
Reminded me of a little echidna feeding on ants!
A leaf from my copper beech tree this morning where just a few are beginning to turn.
Thanks again for still visiting when I can't get out and comment on yours. I shall be back......exercises are definitely helping my hand improve.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1457
photos
166
followers
72
following
347% complete
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and great colours, love the eye you spotted. Hoping for a speedy recovery and use of your hand again.
September 20th, 2020
