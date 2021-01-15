Previous
Pre-Loved January: Cricket at Lord's by casablanca
Photo 1386

Pre-Loved January: Cricket at Lord's

After all the fun of my birthday and the Snow Party I posted yesterday, I return to my pre-loved images.

This shot was from my first ever visit to Lord's Cricket Ground back in 2014. Hubby is a huge cricket fan and I apply for the ballot for tickets, but don't always get anything. This time I was lucky and we went.

He understands what a square leg mid-off from a googly is........I have no idea! I just know I love watching chaps dressed in white playing this elegant game and Lord's is my all time favourite venue. The atmosphere, the stripy jackets and straw hats of the MCC members, the clarity of sight for what is happening on the pitch and the crowds alternating between silence and enthusiastic applause. Magical! Also, there is a huge queue for the Men's facilities but you can walk straight into the Ladies room - a rare thing!

Hopefully in time it will be possible to do this again. I look forward to the day!
15th January 2021

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Newbank Lass ace
All cricket fans in our house. Many a lost cricket ball from playing in our garden in the summer.when all too tempted by hitting a 6!
January 15th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Never been to Lords but do like a good game of cricket. Such a great atmosphere.
January 15th, 2021  
Monique ace
Wow, that grass 😍
January 15th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
I’m rather keen on a game of cricket and really hoped to get to Lords when I visited but it was locked up tight. I did wander around the outside and got a teeny look through a gap in the fence
January 15th, 2021  
