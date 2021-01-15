Pre-Loved January: Cricket at Lord's

After all the fun of my birthday and the Snow Party I posted yesterday, I return to my pre-loved images.



This shot was from my first ever visit to Lord's Cricket Ground back in 2014. Hubby is a huge cricket fan and I apply for the ballot for tickets, but don't always get anything. This time I was lucky and we went.



He understands what a square leg mid-off from a googly is........I have no idea! I just know I love watching chaps dressed in white playing this elegant game and Lord's is my all time favourite venue. The atmosphere, the stripy jackets and straw hats of the MCC members, the clarity of sight for what is happening on the pitch and the crowds alternating between silence and enthusiastic applause. Magical! Also, there is a huge queue for the Men's facilities but you can walk straight into the Ladies room - a rare thing!



Hopefully in time it will be possible to do this again. I look forward to the day!