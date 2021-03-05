Rainbow 5: Blue

Had to chip the ice off the car this morning just before 7am, which surprised me. Hasn't happened in a while now! But the sky cleared to give me today's scheduled blue for the Rainbow Challenge and the plane flew over.



Made me realise how rare it is to see the criss crossing of planes in the sky at the moment. We are on a flight path route for all the major London airports, so normally see dozens every hour, but for now you just see one or two.



Cloud is thickening up again now, so probably the end of my plane spotting for the moment!