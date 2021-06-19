Sign up
Photo 1529
Still wet
Still very wet and much cooler in my corner of England, so a garden leaf seemed to sum it up well today.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
2
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1726
photos
179
followers
74
following
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th June 2021 7:27am
Tags
30dayswild2021
Lesley
ace
Great capture of the droplets.
June 19th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Lovely droplets! So many in the garden after yesterday’s constant rainfall!
June 19th, 2021
