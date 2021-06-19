Previous
Still wet by casablanca
Still wet

Still very wet and much cooler in my corner of England, so a garden leaf seemed to sum it up well today.
Casablanca

Lesley
Great capture of the droplets.
June 19th, 2021  
Pam Knowler
Lovely droplets! So many in the garden after yesterday’s constant rainfall!
June 19th, 2021  
