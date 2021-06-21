Previous
Quick snack before the rain comes back by casablanca
This little hoverfly was making the most of a gap in the rain this morning on the Love in a Mist flowers in my garden. According to the weatherman, in whom I have a quaint faith because I am English, the dry weather returns tomorrow. Let's see! Longest day of the year today being Midsummer's Day.

Dropping off the Young Fella at work this morning 15 mins ahead of his start time and seeing 5 huge coaches, 2 minibuses and a large quantity of cars already in the car park, methinks he is in for rather a busy Monday! Children, children everywhere.....
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
@wakelys Took this with you in mind as I know you love these flowers!
June 21st, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
@casablanca thank you. For some strange reason I cannot get them to grow in my garden. 😘
June 21st, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@wakelys Every garden has an anomaly methinks - there's always something everyone else can grow and for no good reason you can think of, it won't work in your own! I wish I understood horticulture better.......but I don't!
June 21st, 2021  
