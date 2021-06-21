Quick snack before the rain comes back

This little hoverfly was making the most of a gap in the rain this morning on the Love in a Mist flowers in my garden. According to the weatherman, in whom I have a quaint faith because I am English, the dry weather returns tomorrow. Let's see! Longest day of the year today being Midsummer's Day.



Dropping off the Young Fella at work this morning 15 mins ahead of his start time and seeing 5 huge coaches, 2 minibuses and a large quantity of cars already in the car park, methinks he is in for rather a busy Monday! Children, children everywhere.....