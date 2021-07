Affection

Home again now. Feel as if I had a short rest on a bench in the middle of a long uphill walk. Nice to pause, but could definitely have done with longer! Will have to take the Dr Seuss approach: Don't cry because it's over, be glad that it happened.



This is a shot from earlier in the week at Queen Victoria's Osborne House on the island. I couldn't find out who the sculptor of this lovely piece was, but I loved its playfulness, intimacy and affection.