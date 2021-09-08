Who me?

Went for a brief walk in the heat yesterday afternoon after cleaning the dining room carpet. The local pond is looking very green and murky currently but the water levels are still fairly high, so no doubt it will recover itself.



Spotted this gull sitting on the sign right in the centre of the pond. Made me smile.



Tackling the lounge and hall carpets today. I have to say, a Rug Doctor machine (that baffled a few people yesterday) is a superb piece of kit and saves you a ton on professional carpet cleaning. Just hot work on a day like this! Today is the last day of heat, back to a more usual 21 degrees tomorrow.



Good news: The Young Fella has been offered a one month extension of his contract at work, so that has made him happy.