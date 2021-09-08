Previous
Who me? by casablanca
Photo 1597

Who me?

Went for a brief walk in the heat yesterday afternoon after cleaning the dining room carpet. The local pond is looking very green and murky currently but the water levels are still fairly high, so no doubt it will recover itself.

Spotted this gull sitting on the sign right in the centre of the pond. Made me smile.

Tackling the lounge and hall carpets today. I have to say, a Rug Doctor machine (that baffled a few people yesterday) is a superb piece of kit and saves you a ton on professional carpet cleaning. Just hot work on a day like this! Today is the last day of heat, back to a more usual 21 degrees tomorrow.

Good news: The Young Fella has been offered a one month extension of his contract at work, so that has made him happy.
Kathy A ace
Love this. The angle, the bird and that beautiful bokeh!

Great news about the young fellas job too
September 8th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Whoop Whoop! for the youngster!
Very pretty funny shot, when we all know what that little rebel is going to do for lunch!
September 8th, 2021  
Brennie B
Great capture. Pleased about the young Fella.! .we have a carpet vax shampooer..use lots with the collie..as you say saves lots money..hot day for doing it though! Lol
September 8th, 2021  
