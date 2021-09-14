Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Next
Photo 1602
Buoys will be buoys
This one seemed to be playing hide and seek with his friend along the beach 😀
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
7
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1799
photos
173
followers
77
following
438% complete
View this month »
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
13th September 2021 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
They do look like something alien invading the beach.
September 14th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Well spotted. I love this.
September 14th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
hahaaa!!!! I can;t unsee it now :D
September 14th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Boo!! Fab story telling
September 14th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
and..who is as happy as a sand buoy here! I do like this scene - not like any around us.
September 14th, 2021
Ingrid
ace
Like how their yellow pops in your photo. And love your narrative!
September 14th, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha....I have posted buoys today too ......mine are tiddlers in comparison !
September 14th, 2021
