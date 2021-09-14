Previous
Buoys will be buoys by casablanca
Photo 1602

Buoys will be buoys

This one seemed to be playing hide and seek with his friend along the beach 😀
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Casablanca

Joan Robillard ace
They do look like something alien invading the beach.
September 14th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Well spotted. I love this.
September 14th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
hahaaa!!!! I can;t unsee it now :D
September 14th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Boo!! Fab story telling
September 14th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
and..who is as happy as a sand buoy here! I do like this scene - not like any around us.
September 14th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
Like how their yellow pops in your photo. And love your narrative!
September 14th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
haha....I have posted buoys today too ......mine are tiddlers in comparison !
September 14th, 2021  
