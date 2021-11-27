Previous
Calm before the storm by casablanca
Calm before the storm

Storm Arwen is currently whipping around the building and shaking it, but yesterday the bay we visited looked like this. Lovely and frequent rainbows in the gathering clouds. Deadly things, storms, but also beautiful.
27th November 2021

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Joan Robillard
Beautiful capture
November 27th, 2021  
Susan Wakely
Great stormy sky. Always better to see from a distance rather than being caught in the middle of a storm.
November 27th, 2021  
Pam Knowler
A beautiful image with the rainbow peeping out! Stay safe in the gale force winds!!
November 27th, 2021  
moni kozi
And a bit of hope, right there, beneath the heavy cloud.
November 27th, 2021  
