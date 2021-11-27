Sign up
Photo 1665
Calm before the storm
Storm Arwen is currently whipping around the building and shaking it, but yesterday the bay we visited looked like this. Lovely and frequent rainbows in the gathering clouds. Deadly things, storms, but also beautiful.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
4
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1865
photos
165
followers
73
following
456% complete
View this month »
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
1665
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
26th November 2021 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful capture
November 27th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great stormy sky. Always better to see from a distance rather than being caught in the middle of a storm.
November 27th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
A beautiful image with the rainbow peeping out! Stay safe in the gale force winds!!
November 27th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
And a bit of hope, right there, beneath the heavy cloud.
November 27th, 2021
