Photo 1667
Beach huts in the snow
So after Storm Arwen’s winds lessened, the next thing to arrive was snow! Not that usual to see it right on the coast, so that was different.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Hazel
ace
I love this - colourful beach huts and snow falling!
November 29th, 2021
Annie D
ace
what a beautifully festive scene
November 29th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
So colourful, that is early snow, brrr
November 29th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Wow! Such a sight!
November 29th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely big snowflakes and cheerful colours.
November 29th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Bbbrrrr! 0.5mm fell on my garden lady night, today it's ice!! A lovely beach scene, turned on its head by snow!!
November 29th, 2021
