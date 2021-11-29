Previous
Next
Beach huts in the snow by casablanca
Photo 1667

Beach huts in the snow

So after Storm Arwen’s winds lessened, the next thing to arrive was snow! Not that usual to see it right on the coast, so that was different.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
456% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hazel ace
I love this - colourful beach huts and snow falling!
November 29th, 2021  
Annie D ace
what a beautifully festive scene
November 29th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
So colourful, that is early snow, brrr
November 29th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Wow! Such a sight!
November 29th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely big snowflakes and cheerful colours.
November 29th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Bbbrrrr! 0.5mm fell on my garden lady night, today it's ice!! A lovely beach scene, turned on its head by snow!!
November 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise