Photo 1801
Waking up
The scene at one of the lakes when dropping The Young Fella off for work this morning. Canoes, kayaks and paddleboards sitting quietly in the early morning sun, awaiting some action.
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2005
photos
167
followers
69
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
12th April 2022 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
