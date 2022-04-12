Previous
Waking up by casablanca
Photo 1801

Waking up

The scene at one of the lakes when dropping The Young Fella off for work this morning. Canoes, kayaks and paddleboards sitting quietly in the early morning sun, awaiting some action.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
