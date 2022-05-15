Exchanging the Tokens

On steam railway lines, particularly where you have a section of single track, a system of token exchange is employed.



A driver cannot enter a section of track without the token exchange and there is only one for each section of track. This is to prevent collisions. I have most commonly seen them in this form as a key on a loop of coated wire, but they can be a staff, ball or tablet.



It can happen when the train is stationary, but often the train is still moving and co-ordination between the signalman and the driver is essential! When the signalbox is further away and not accessible from the platform, you will see the sight above of the exchange from a moving train.



I had a friend who ran the signalbox at Blue Anchor in Somerset often, but that box is accessible from the platform so the train stopped before the exchange.



I love watching it! This was at Goathland where the photo of my boys was taken and was shot on 5th May.