Photo 1836
Snap!
Something fun about photographing photographers, isn't there? This chap leaning out of the window of the train on yesterday's photo whilst stationary at Goathland. Can't decide if his wife is watching him or noticing me snapping him!
17th May 2022
17th May 22
2
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2040
photos
167
followers
70
following
503% complete
View this month »
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
1836
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
5th May 2022 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
I hope that he didn’t get his fingers in the shot and yes I think that you have been spotted.
May 17th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Interesting way to hold a camera.
May 17th, 2022
