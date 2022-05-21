Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1840
Scilla Peruviana
I love this bulb when it comes up in the flowerbed near my kitchen every May. Something about those tight purple buds and the mass of little purple and blue starlike flowers.
Apparently it is deer resistant. As I have never seen a deer in the garden and the flowers are intact, I guess it must be true!
21st May 2022
21st May 22
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2044
photos
166
followers
70
following
504% complete
View this month »
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
21st May 2022 8:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Kitty Hawke
ace
They are such pretty little flowers.
May 21st, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful little flower!
May 21st, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 21st, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Such beautiful flowers!
May 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close