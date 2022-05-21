Previous
Scilla Peruviana by casablanca
Scilla Peruviana

I love this bulb when it comes up in the flowerbed near my kitchen every May. Something about those tight purple buds and the mass of little purple and blue starlike flowers.

Apparently it is deer resistant. As I have never seen a deer in the garden and the flowers are intact, I guess it must be true!
Kitty Hawke ace
They are such pretty little flowers.
May 21st, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful little flower!
May 21st, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 21st, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Such beautiful flowers!
May 21st, 2022  
