Hanging Around by casablanca
Hanging Around

Spotted this delicate little Daddy Long Legs in the grasses of my wildflower meadow section of my garden. So lightweight, he doesn't even bend the grass!
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Casablanca

casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Carole Sandford ace
Great details on this skinny Minnie! Love the green background.
May 24th, 2022  
Babs ace
Excellent detail fav
May 24th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
Those skinny little legs tho'....
May 24th, 2022  
