Photo 1843
Hanging Around
Spotted this delicate little Daddy Long Legs in the grasses of my wildflower meadow section of my garden. So lightweight, he doesn't even bend the grass!
24th May 2022
24th May 22
3
3
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
24th May 2022 9:15am
Privacy
Public
Carole Sandford
ace
Great details on this skinny Minnie! Love the green background.
May 24th, 2022
Babs
ace
Excellent detail fav
May 24th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
Those skinny little legs tho'....
May 24th, 2022
