Photo 1872
Tropical Moment
I took this yesterday of the lake edge. The colours were wonderful in the bright sunshine and looked so tropical. For a moment, I was transported to farther shores......
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
1
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2076
photos
166
followers
68
following
1865
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
22nd June 2022 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Newbank Lass
Gorgeous colours
June 23rd, 2022
