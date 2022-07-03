Previous
Next
White Lavender by casablanca
Photo 1882

White Lavender

I am fairly old fashioned, I guess. My favourite fragrances are lemon, rose and lavender.

This is my white lavender called Arctic Snow and it is in full bloom now, a miniature plant along my front path to delight as you approach the house.

Loving the speed of the SSD in my computer, a huge improvement on the old hard drive. I used to have to set the camera to upload photos and go and have a cup of tea while it did it. Now it is almost instantaneous! I think I will live with the new screen smudges given that.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
515% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
:) Tea splashes?
Beautiful shot. I was not aware of white lavender. Does it smell like the violet lavender?
Lavender is not my favourite fragrance.
July 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise