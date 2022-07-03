White Lavender

I am fairly old fashioned, I guess. My favourite fragrances are lemon, rose and lavender.



This is my white lavender called Arctic Snow and it is in full bloom now, a miniature plant along my front path to delight as you approach the house.



Loving the speed of the SSD in my computer, a huge improvement on the old hard drive. I used to have to set the camera to upload photos and go and have a cup of tea while it did it. Now it is almost instantaneous! I think I will live with the new screen smudges given that.