Reduce, Re-use, Recycle

With the mercury about to hit the mid 30'sºC and to be a sustained hit until the end of Sunday, I read our water board's website for ways to re-use water.



So last night, we saved the bath water after two of us had used it and this morning I moved it one half bucketful at a time to water the plants in the garden. Technically this is called "grey water." In our next house, we plan to have a grey water tank.



We don't have a hosepipe ban in our area at the moment, but we are still trying to be mindful of the water we use.



Hubby can carry a whole bucket......I can't! Good exercise and the squatting required while I still cannot bend forwards because I am still in the crucial first 2 weeks for potential retina detachment in my left eye is no doubt good for me! Struggling with headaches because of being unable to move as I usually would. Just a few more days now.....