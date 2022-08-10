Reduce, Re-use, Recycle

With the mercury about to hit the mid 30'sºC and to be a sustained hit until the end of Sunday, I read our water board's website for ways to re-use water.
So last night, we saved the bath water after two of us had used it and this morning I moved it one half bucketful at a time to water the plants in the garden. Technically this is called "grey water." In our next house, we plan to have a grey water tank.
We don't have a hosepipe ban in our area at the moment, but we are still trying to be mindful of the water we use.
Hubby can carry a whole bucket......I can't! Good exercise and the squatting required while I still cannot bend forwards because I am still in the crucial first 2 weeks for potential retina detachment in my left eye is no doubt good for me! Struggling with headaches because of being unable to move as I usually would. Just a few more days now.....
As for the water saving... I can only say that the water after two person bathed in it is very clear. You might consider skipping a day's bath... but then again, at 30 C... not really funny...
@monikozi I thought it was crystal clear too!
@kjarn we have a "French drain" that's supposed to feed the garden with water not sure it's effective anymore!!
Casa, listen to @maggiemae and REST!!!!