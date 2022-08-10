Previous
Reduce, Re-use, Recycle by casablanca
Photo 1920

With the mercury about to hit the mid 30'sºC and to be a sustained hit until the end of Sunday, I read our water board's website for ways to re-use water.

So last night, we saved the bath water after two of us had used it and this morning I moved it one half bucketful at a time to water the plants in the garden. Technically this is called "grey water." In our next house, we plan to have a grey water tank.

We don't have a hosepipe ban in our area at the moment, but we are still trying to be mindful of the water we use.

Hubby can carry a whole bucket......I can't! Good exercise and the squatting required while I still cannot bend forwards because I am still in the crucial first 2 weeks for potential retina detachment in my left eye is no doubt good for me! Struggling with headaches because of being unable to move as I usually would. Just a few more days now.....
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
Maggiemae ace
Retina detachment is serious so you can't allow the upper body to have any pressure! Its a good time to be femininely helpless! The water situation just helps us believe how important water is!
August 10th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Interesting shot, it looks less and less like a bucket the more I look at it. I know a few people who have grey water pipes directing the water from their washing machines to their gardens.
August 10th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
This makes a great abstract with the bucket immersed.
August 10th, 2022  
CC Folk ace
We have a bucket in our kitchen sink that catches rinse water. We also have a bucket in our shower to catch the water before it heats up & use it on plants or trees. My hubby carries the buckets out to the garden.
August 10th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
This shot had me thinking. I kept staring at it and could not figure out what was going on there... :D :D Well, eventually I did.
As for the water saving... I can only say that the water after two person bathed in it is very clear. You might consider skipping a day's bath... but then again, at 30 C... not really funny...
August 10th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Reminds me of the hand drawn posters in our accommodation in the 1976 heatwave. "Save Water, Bathe with a Friend"!!
August 10th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@monikozi Ha, yes it is! Looked less clear last night but overnight it seems to have settled. When the last water was gone, there was a lot of bits of dirt on the bottom of the bath LOL. Going to be 35ºC in the shade, so hotter in the sun, from Thursday through till Sunday inclusive. Absolute nightmare!
August 10th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@gardenfolk I put the shower head directly into the watering- can Cathee!
@monikozi I thought it was crystal clear too!
@kjarn we have a "French drain" that's supposed to feed the garden with water not sure it's effective anymore!!
Casa, listen to @maggiemae and REST!!!!
August 10th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I remember that! We always share baths. Me first then the Young Fella. He works outdoors all day, it's a good plan!!
August 10th, 2022  
