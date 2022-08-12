Drought

We have had drought conditions declared here, as there are in many countries this Summer, I believe. Wildfires still a problem and many large ones currently being tackled in our present heatwave.



This is my local pond and the yellow sandy area in the foreground is normally underwater.



Seagulls still lurking, no sign of the heron today but the now shallow water is becoming green murky and debris hidden in there is coming to the surface now. We hope for some rain soon.



The Young Fella had a disappointing day yesterday as he took his driving test for the 3rd time and did not pass again. Each time it is just one thing and each time it is different. He is a very good driver and drives daily with one of us in the car. Unfortunately, just like me, when you put him under test conditions his nerves start to have a big effect and he makes mistakes because of it. I really feel for him.



The huge backlog continues nationally with nothing on offer in our local area for the next 6 months to take a re-test and time beginning to run out on the Theory Certificate, which would need to be retaken if it runs out. And guess what.....a huge backlog for those too.



So we have booked one that we found available on the Isle of Wight, our beloved island, in a couple of months time. Nothing to lose at this point and a change of test centre may help. We may as well try, eh?