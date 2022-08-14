Sign up
Photo 1923
Revving up for the beam exercise
Smiled as this carefully balanced moorhen. Waited for the dismount with triple flip somersault and full twist, but the bird just slid off into the water and swam away instead. Maybe next time! 😂😂
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
1
2
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2127
photos
162
followers
65
following
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
14th August 2022 9:05am
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha. Without reading the narrative I was thinking of similar moves.
August 14th, 2022
