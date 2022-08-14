Previous
Revving up for the beam exercise by casablanca
Photo 1923

Revving up for the beam exercise

Smiled as this carefully balanced moorhen. Waited for the dismount with triple flip somersault and full twist, but the bird just slid off into the water and swam away instead. Maybe next time! 😂😂
14th August 2022

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Susan Wakely ace
Haha. Without reading the narrative I was thinking of similar moves.
August 14th, 2022  
