The Wall

Walking home from the dentist, my route takes me up a narrow cutting with a really narrow pavement. Always feel a bit vulnerable on there as you are mere inches from the cars and lorries speeding up the road next to you.



Yet, I do quite like this lengthy brick wall.



And as Hercule Poirot once said when Hastings asks why he looks so happy:

"I have been to the dentist, Hastings, and need not return for another six months. Is it not a beautiful feeling?"