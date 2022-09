Nostalgia

Going for a week or so of nostalgia, just for fun. It is September, the schools are going back, meteorological Autumn has started, formal Autumn in a few weeks and it always makes me feel a little nostalgic.



This was me and Hubby on a holiday in Wiltshire in the early 90's. Not the normal dress code for the area, but we dropped into Cheddar Gorge and Wookey Hole to explore the caves and there was a photographer's studio there doing dress up pictures for fun. I can never resist those!