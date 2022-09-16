Monks' Cellarium

This iconic structure is the monks' cellarium at Fountains Abbey, near Ripon in North Yorkshire, otherwise known as the larder or pantry for the storage of their provisions.



I have always loved its repeating arches and the light and shadows in here.



We paused at Fountains Abbey on our way driving north to the Dales. It was a Cistercian monastery, founded in 1132 and the ruins are some of the best preserved. Together with the neighbouring beautiful landscaped gardens of the Studley Royal Park, this forms a UNESCO World Heritage Site.