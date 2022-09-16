Previous
Monks' Cellarium by casablanca
Monks' Cellarium

This iconic structure is the monks' cellarium at Fountains Abbey, near Ripon in North Yorkshire, otherwise known as the larder or pantry for the storage of their provisions.

I have always loved its repeating arches and the light and shadows in here.

We paused at Fountains Abbey on our way driving north to the Dales. It was a Cistercian monastery, founded in 1132 and the ruins are some of the best preserved. Together with the neighbouring beautiful landscaped gardens of the Studley Royal Park, this forms a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Chris Cook ace
The repetitive pattern is fantastic. Great shot.
September 16th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful architecture
September 16th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful arches!
September 16th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh wow! This structure is so impressive. Excellent shot of it!
September 16th, 2022  
