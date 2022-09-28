Previous
Next
Morning richness by casablanca
Photo 1968

Morning richness

If you have the red and gold glow of the sun on the sea, you are always the richer for it.

Lipreading class went well yesterday. I seem to be the class clown LOL but I am hopeful I can learn at least some of the skill.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
539% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
You would never be the class clown! Good for you learning this new skill. Not easy, I can only imagine. Beautiful image.
September 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
Ever so magical!
September 28th, 2022  
Babs ace
Just sat down wIth a cuppa before I have to start thinking about dinner, opened my tablet to check out 365, and this shot popped up on the screen. Wow fabulous fav
September 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise