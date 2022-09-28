Sign up
Photo 1968
Morning richness
If you have the red and gold glow of the sun on the sea, you are always the richer for it.
Lipreading class went well yesterday. I seem to be the class clown LOL but I am hopeful I can learn at least some of the skill.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
3
2
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2172
photos
166
followers
65
following
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
14th September 2022 6:42am
Privacy
Public
Issi Bannerman
ace
You would never be the class clown! Good for you learning this new skill. Not easy, I can only imagine. Beautiful image.
September 28th, 2022
Diana
ace
Ever so magical!
September 28th, 2022
Babs
ace
Just sat down wIth a cuppa before I have to start thinking about dinner, opened my tablet to check out 365, and this shot popped up on the screen. Wow fabulous fav
September 28th, 2022
