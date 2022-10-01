Sign up
Photo 1971
Celebrations in Shades
This photo was taken 5 years ago on my Mum's birthday, but posting today in celebration of my parents 62nd wedding anniversary.
Nowadays, the fella on the left does not have a beard and the one in the middle does. What a difference 5 years makes!
And into October and Autumn we go. 1st October. Where has the year gone?
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
6
2
Casablanca
ace
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Maggiemae
ace
You have feet nicely organised which is actually very good! I like the bright light setting in the B&W.!
October 1st, 2022
Sarah Bremner
ace
Cool shot for memory times.
October 1st, 2022
Kathy A
ace
This a really lovely family photo, doesn't the young fella look young!
October 1st, 2022
Diana
ace
What a wonderful family photo and great title, interesting about the beards ;-)
October 1st, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful family portrait! Congratulations for your parents!
October 1st, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ha ha ... how times change. Lovely shot, all in shades! Congratulations to your parents.
October 1st, 2022
