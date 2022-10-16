Sign up
Photo 1986
Autumn Warmth
I have a huge copper beech tree in my garden and it really comes into its own in the Autumn as the leaves change, eventually becoming a vivid copper glow before falling. Just beginning to turn now.
I liked the nature's fairylights look of the multi coloured bokeh from the beech hedge behind.
Plodding on. Day 7 in our Plague House! Gently working our way back to health again and looking for those needed negative tests.
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
JackieR
ace
Stunning light!!
October 16th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Catching the light beautifully.
October 16th, 2022
