Autumn Warmth by casablanca
Photo 1986

Autumn Warmth

I have a huge copper beech tree in my garden and it really comes into its own in the Autumn as the leaves change, eventually becoming a vivid copper glow before falling. Just beginning to turn now.

I liked the nature's fairylights look of the multi coloured bokeh from the beech hedge behind.

Plodding on. Day 7 in our Plague House! Gently working our way back to health again and looking for those needed negative tests.
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
JackieR ace
Stunning light!!
October 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Catching the light beautifully.
October 16th, 2022  
