Autumn Warmth

I have a huge copper beech tree in my garden and it really comes into its own in the Autumn as the leaves change, eventually becoming a vivid copper glow before falling. Just beginning to turn now.



I liked the nature's fairylights look of the multi coloured bokeh from the beech hedge behind.



Plodding on. Day 7 in our Plague House! Gently working our way back to health again and looking for those needed negative tests.