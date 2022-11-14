Previous
Watcher in the mist by casablanca
Watcher in the mist

A foggy November day here today and all is grey and damp. Spotted this bird on a tree in a neighbour's garden, just sitting there watching the muffled world go by and thought I would preserve him for posterity.

Finally.....as of yesterday morning....after several ups and downs and area outages that coincided with our efforts to get a service sorted.....we are back online and have a working broadband again. Hoorays and hallelujahs! The phone is now working too and has a new number.

You'll find me in a darkened room with a bottle of rum after 2.5 weeks of that debacle.....
Casablanca

JackieR ace
Must be awful to be plunged back into the twentieth century, welcome back!!

Hope sun shines for you later, in meantime a fabulous minimalist scene!!
November 14th, 2022  
Graham Harcombe ace
Beautifully typical.
November 14th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely misty silhouettes.
November 14th, 2022  
tony gig
Wonderful misty shot.
November 14th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
November 14th, 2022  
