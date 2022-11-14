Watcher in the mist

A foggy November day here today and all is grey and damp. Spotted this bird on a tree in a neighbour's garden, just sitting there watching the muffled world go by and thought I would preserve him for posterity.



Finally.....as of yesterday morning....after several ups and downs and area outages that coincided with our efforts to get a service sorted.....we are back online and have a working broadband again. Hoorays and hallelujahs! The phone is now working too and has a new number.



You'll find me in a darkened room with a bottle of rum after 2.5 weeks of that debacle.....