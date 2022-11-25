Carisbrooke

Meet Carisbrooke the red Isle of Wight squirrel! She lives on the dashboard of the Young Fella's car as he bought her for fun on the ferry returning from passing his driving test on the island. He bought me one too, which I named Osborne.



For those not in the know, red squirrels are very rare in England now as the American grey took over and decimated the population. But they do still have them on the Isle of Wight.



Carisbrooke is the name of the castle in the centre of the island and Osborne is named after Queen Victoria's beautiful house, Osborne House, on the north eastern shore of the island. Both places are favourites of ours.