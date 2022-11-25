Previous
Carisbrooke by casablanca
Photo 2015

Carisbrooke

Meet Carisbrooke the red Isle of Wight squirrel! She lives on the dashboard of the Young Fella's car as he bought her for fun on the ferry returning from passing his driving test on the island. He bought me one too, which I named Osborne.

For those not in the know, red squirrels are very rare in England now as the American grey took over and decimated the population. But they do still have them on the Isle of Wight.

Carisbrooke is the name of the castle in the centre of the island and Osborne is named after Queen Victoria's beautiful house, Osborne House, on the north eastern shore of the island. Both places are favourites of ours.
Casablanca

Issi Bannerman ace
Aw, how lovely, you know how I like a red squirrel!
November 25th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Cute
November 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh how lovely this is, we have almost no squirrels here.
November 25th, 2022  
