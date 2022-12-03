I have spent the day writing Christmas cards for my British friends. My overseas cards were all posted a couple of weeks ago, so hopefully have all arrived by now. There is yet another postal strike coming up this Friday, so I wanted to get them written and posted by Monday.
I have friends who make charity donations instead of sending cards or who send e-cards only. Each to their own. Personally, I prefer to handwrite cards and send our news as I love receiving them and for some of my older friends and struggling ones particularly, it is nice for them to have something they can hold in their hand and know I thought of them. I like the tradition and will always keep it.
I've now to sort out who gets the home made cards and who gets the kitten in a festive basket from the bottom of the cheap box! (Do you judge the sender of the card by the heaviness of the card, the generic nature of it and if it's a cheap square one? Oh just me then!)