Greetings by casablanca
Photo 2022

Greetings

I have spent the day writing Christmas cards for my British friends. My overseas cards were all posted a couple of weeks ago, so hopefully have all arrived by now. There is yet another postal strike coming up this Friday, so I wanted to get them written and posted by Monday.

I have friends who make charity donations instead of sending cards or who send e-cards only. Each to their own. Personally, I prefer to handwrite cards and send our news as I love receiving them and for some of my older friends and struggling ones particularly, it is nice for them to have something they can hold in their hand and know I thought of them. I like the tradition and will always keep it.
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Casablanca

Kerry McCarthy ace
I agree it is a wonderful tradition. I love going to the mailbox to get cards instead of just bills!
December 3rd, 2022  
JackieR ace
I really enjoy writing cards at this time if year. I was amazed how quickly my overseas cards reached the recipients.

I've now to sort out who gets the home made cards and who gets the kitten in a festive basket from the bottom of the cheap box! (Do you judge the sender of the card by the heaviness of the card, the generic nature of it and if it's a cheap square one? Oh just me then!)
December 3rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
To me it is part of Christmas to receive a card.
December 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
You are so blessed to have a postal system that works! By now ours is totally bankrupt and we receive no post at all. It really breaks my heart as there are so many of you that I would love to send a card to.
December 3rd, 2022  
JackieR ace
@ludwigsdiana oops I popped one in the post you!!
December 3rd, 2022  
