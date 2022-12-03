Greetings

I have spent the day writing Christmas cards for my British friends. My overseas cards were all posted a couple of weeks ago, so hopefully have all arrived by now. There is yet another postal strike coming up this Friday, so I wanted to get them written and posted by Monday.



I have friends who make charity donations instead of sending cards or who send e-cards only. Each to their own. Personally, I prefer to handwrite cards and send our news as I love receiving them and for some of my older friends and struggling ones particularly, it is nice for them to have something they can hold in their hand and know I thought of them. I like the tradition and will always keep it.