Dr Caius

Some enterprising student has managed to get a santa hat onto the statue high up in the wall of Dr John Caius, after whom the college is now named in Cambridge.



It was originally Gonville Hall, named for a clergyman called Edmund Gonville in 1348. John Caius was a physician and a student at Gonville Hall and refounded the college in 1557 as Gonville and Caius.



His name was actually John Keys, but as was the practice of the era, since formal documents were in Latin, he adopted a Latin version of his name and kept it. The pronunciation is the same. So now you know!