165 / 365
EXTRAS: Wintry Meeting
This is the delightful 365-er I met today at the RHS Hyde Hall Gardens. Not exactly tropical! After hot sunny days last week at heading towards 20º it was a mere 2º and snowing today!
But we still managed to smile. And the coffee and tea were hot!
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1993
photos
165
followers
68
following
45% complete
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
165
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
31st March 2022 9:27am
Casablanca
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
There you go, you in the snow!
@grammyn
You see, it was snowing!
March 31st, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like it was fun inspite of the change in the weather.
March 31st, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Uh-oh, I see snow. Great shot.
March 31st, 2022
Milanie
ace
What a lovely smile - not so lovely snow!
March 31st, 2022
