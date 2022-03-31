Previous
Next
EXTRAS: Wintry Meeting by casablanca
165 / 365

EXTRAS: Wintry Meeting

This is the delightful 365-er I met today at the RHS Hyde Hall Gardens. Not exactly tropical! After hot sunny days last week at heading towards 20º it was a mere 2º and snowing today!

But we still managed to smile. And the coffee and tea were hot!
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
45% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond There you go, you in the snow!

@grammyn You see, it was snowing!
March 31st, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Looks like it was fun inspite of the change in the weather.
March 31st, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Uh-oh, I see snow. Great shot.
March 31st, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a lovely smile - not so lovely snow!
March 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise