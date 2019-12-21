Previous
First day of winter by caterina
First day of winter

The ground is still covered with the needles of the larches. Memories of Autumn
21st December 2019

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
