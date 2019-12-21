Sign up
Photo 752
First day of winter
The ground is still covered with the needles of the larches. Memories of Autumn
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
21st December 2019 9:35am
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
woods
,
larches
