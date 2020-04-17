Sign up
Photo 811
Social distancing #1
Snow is melting almost everywhere, but the new grass has not grown yet. However the tepid air and the shining sun invite the people who have been locked at home for a month and a half to go out and take a walk. But caution is a must!
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
804
805
806
807
808
809
810
811
Tags
mountain
,
italy
,
lawn
,
hike
,
epidemic
,
dolomites
