Social distancing #1 by caterina
Social distancing #1

Snow is melting almost everywhere, but the new grass has not grown yet. However the tepid air and the shining sun invite the people who have been locked at home for a month and a half to go out and take a walk. But caution is a must!
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Caterina

@caterina
