Photo 814
Social distancing #4
Home delivery of groceries. The photo was taken through the door glass. These (kind ) ghosts leave the box on the door step. After they have left we retrieve the box content
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1161
photos
132
followers
100
following
223% complete
View this month »
814
0
365
iPhone XR
21st April 2020 10:21am
italy
groceries
epidemic
dolomites
lockdown
