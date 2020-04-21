Previous
Social distancing #4 by caterina
Social distancing #4

Home delivery of groceries. The photo was taken through the door glass. These (kind ) ghosts leave the box on the door step. After they have left we retrieve the box content
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Caterina

Caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
