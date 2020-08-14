Previous
Next
Reflection of the bell tower by caterina
Photo 867

Reflection of the bell tower

It rains today in Cortina, but even the puddles have their magic
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise