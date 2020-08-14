Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 867
Reflection of the bell tower
It rains today in Cortina, but even the puddles have their magic
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
0
2
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1216
photos
134
followers
95
following
237% complete
View this month »
860
861
862
863
864
865
866
867
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
14th August 2020 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
rain
,
village
,
tower
,
bell
,
dolomites
365 Project
