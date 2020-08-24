Sign up
Photo 873
Umbria
We have decided to drive South, for how long it is not clear yet. However we are now South of Tuscany in a region green and beautiful. Orvieto is famous for its Cathedral which is similar to the Duomo in Siena
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
0
0
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1224
photos
132
followers
92
following
239% complete
Tags
italy
,
countryside
,
umbria
,
orvieto
