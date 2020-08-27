Sign up
Photo 876
Tropea. Calabria
Our window towards a blue infinity
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tags
sky
,
window
,
blue
,
sea
,
italy
Mona
ace
Wow, this is absolutely gorgeous. Look at those blues,... Huge super fav.
August 27th, 2020
