Photo 902
Shiny puddle
Sun after the rain. A few nice puddles in the city center!
BoB
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
3
1
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1255
photos
136
followers
91
following
247% complete
895
896
897
898
899
900
901
902
896
897
898
899
900
254
901
902
Tags
reflection
,
rain
,
storm
,
italy
,
puddle
,
verona
sheri
Wow neat perspective! I had to look twice.
October 3rd, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
very cool, nicely done
October 3rd, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Well done.
October 3rd, 2020
