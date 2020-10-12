Previous
Golden night by caterina
Photo 908

Golden night

Ferrara, my beloved city. Here one of many covered passages between little alleys.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Caterina

Monique ace
Beautiful shot
October 13th, 2020  
Marloes ace
Instant Fav! I'm totally drawn into the golden ;)
October 13th, 2020  
