Photo 908
Golden night
Ferrara, my beloved city. Here one of many covered passages between little alleys.
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
2
1
Caterina
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tags
night
,
light
,
yellow
,
golden
,
rain
,
italy
,
alley
,
umbrella
,
ferrara
Monique
Beautiful shot
October 13th, 2020
Marloes
Instant Fav! I'm totally drawn into the golden ;)
October 13th, 2020
