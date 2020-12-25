Previous
Empty city by caterina
Empty city

Rare people in the main street of Verona, usually crowded and cheerful on Christmas Eve. Only the windows of the closed shops continue to shine as a sign of hope in a rebirth after the pandemic.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Dianne
This is beautiful - and hopefully the lights are a true sign of a better future.
December 25th, 2020  
