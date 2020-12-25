Sign up
Photo 928
Empty city
Rare people in the main street of Verona, usually crowded and cheerful on Christmas Eve. Only the windows of the closed shops continue to shine as a sign of hope in a rebirth after the pandemic.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1281
photos
135
followers
88
following
254% complete
View this month »
921
922
923
924
925
926
927
928
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
24th December 2020 5:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
window
,
street
,
city
,
italy
,
verona
,
lockdown
Dianne
This is beautiful - and hopefully the lights are a true sign of a better future.
December 25th, 2020
365 Project
