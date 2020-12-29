Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 931
Dante
Dante lived as an exiled in Verona at the Scala court and now, in one of the main squares of the city, there is a statue of the poet who died 750 years ago. These days there is also a shiny Christmas tree: I wonder what he would think of it!
Probably best on black
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1284
photos
135
followers
88
following
255% complete
View this month »
924
925
926
927
928
929
930
931
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
night
,
christmas
,
italy
,
statue
,
poet
,
verona
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close