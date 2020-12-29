Previous
Dante by caterina
Dante

Dante lived as an exiled in Verona at the Scala court and now, in one of the main squares of the city, there is a statue of the poet who died 750 years ago. These days there is also a shiny Christmas tree: I wonder what he would think of it!

29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Caterina

@caterina
