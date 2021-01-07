Sign up
Photo 934
Home deep in snow
Today we were allowed to move inside our region and we took the chance to drive to Cortina to see how’s the situation after the recent snowfalls. The atmosphere is magical, but the roof needs to be freed soon of the weight of the snow
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tags
snow
night
light
mountain
house
italy
dolomites
