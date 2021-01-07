Previous
Home deep in snow by caterina
Photo 934

Home deep in snow

Today we were allowed to move inside our region and we took the chance to drive to Cortina to see how’s the situation after the recent snowfalls. The atmosphere is magical, but the roof needs to be freed soon of the weight of the snow
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
