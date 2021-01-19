De Simone Laboratory

Junko @jyokota mentioned the ceramics by De Simone and @casablanca showed interest in it, therefore I'm posting a few of the many pictures I took in the DeSimone's small laboratory that we bumped in just by chance while in Catania. The one in the right lower corner is the oven where the objects are set to cook before being organised in the magazine. One is not supposed to enter the laboratory, but being Sicilians the workers were very nice and accepted our presence. I will post it nowhere in January where I have plenty of space to fill!
P.S. I tried to replace the photo with a better exposed one but I did not succeed. Suggestions?