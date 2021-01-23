Previous
Next
white woods by caterina
Photo 946

white woods

It snowed all day and night and this morning the woods out of our window was white and beautiful. And snow continues to fall
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
259% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter H ace
Wow!
January 23rd, 2021  
Helen Jane ace
the sweep of the snow ridden branches carry the eye to the back of the photo and the gentle curves in the foreground lie pleasingly, as I gaze on this beautiful scene. Much snow here in England, but alas none where I live.


hte photo.
January 23rd, 2021  
Kas ace
What a beautiful scene.
January 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise