Photo 946
white woods
It snowed all day and night and this morning the woods out of our window was white and beautiful. And snow continues to fall
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1302
photos
139
followers
91
following
Tags
snow
woods
italy
dolomites
Peter H
ace
Wow!
January 23rd, 2021
Helen Jane
ace
the sweep of the snow ridden branches carry the eye to the back of the photo and the gentle curves in the foreground lie pleasingly, as I gaze on this beautiful scene. Much snow here in England, but alas none where I live.
hte photo.
January 23rd, 2021
Kas
ace
What a beautiful scene.
January 23rd, 2021
hte photo.