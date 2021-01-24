Previous
The Sun has come back. by caterina
The Sun has come back.

A little uncertain,I’m afraid, but at least this morning waking up we found this wonderful view. And the trail left by the deers who came down looking for food. Have good Sunday all of you!
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Andy Wood ace
Lovely photograph Caterina
January 24th, 2021  
Monique ace
Wow, what a stunning scene
January 24th, 2021  
