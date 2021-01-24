Sign up
Photo 947
The Sun has come back.
A little uncertain,I’m afraid, but at least this morning waking up we found this wonderful view. And the trail left by the deers who came down looking for food. Have good Sunday all of you!
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tags
snow
,
sun
,
mountains
,
italy
,
dolomites
Andy Wood
ace
Lovely photograph Caterina
January 24th, 2021
Monique
ace
Wow, what a stunning scene
January 24th, 2021
