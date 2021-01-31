Sign up
Photo 954
Descent from Pass Giau
On a dark day. The pass Hi remained closed for many days because of the abundant snowfalls, but finally it was opened again. The road is sided by two walls of snow
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1311
photos
145
followers
92
following
261% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
28th January 2021 1:53pm
Tags
snow
,
road
,
mountains
,
italy
,
pines
,
dolomites
,
for2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow. You are fairly getting plenty of snow this year! Great image.
February 1st, 2021
Caterina
ace
@jamibann
oh yes Issi. An incredible and unusual amount. I love it
February 1st, 2021
