Descent from Pass Giau by caterina
Photo 954

Descent from Pass Giau

On a dark day. The pass Hi remained closed for many days because of the abundant snowfalls, but finally it was opened again. The road is sided by two walls of snow
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Caterina

Issi Bannerman ace
Wow. You are fairly getting plenty of snow this year! Great image.
February 1st, 2021  
Caterina ace
@jamibann oh yes Issi. An incredible and unusual amount. I love it
February 1st, 2021  
